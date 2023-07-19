 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: We're always trying to give Patrick Mahomes new challenges

  
Published July 19, 2023 10:47 AM

Entering his seventh pro season, Patrick Mahomes has become the consensus best quarterback in football.

In 2022, he became the first player to win MVP for his performance in the regular season and Super Bowl MVP since Kurt Warner accomplished the feat in 1999. Mahomes completed 67.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 5,250 yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the league in yards and TDs.

So where is there room for growth in Mahomes’ game?

“With quarterbacks, the work’s never done,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference. “I’ve mentioned it before, it’s like being a farmer. You just keep on cranking. And we’re always trying to give him new challenges with things and he loves that and loves to attack those types of things. So, that’s where it’s at.

“But there are always things to work on. Fundamentally, there’s things to work on. He spends a tremendous amount of time at that, he puts a lot of effort into it. And, obviously, the new plays.”

Mahomes said himself on Tuesday that everyone is motivated by the chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as it hasn’t been done in nearly 20 years.

We’ll see if Mahomes’ performance can drive the Chiefs to another Lombardi Trophy this year.