nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Andy Reid: Xavier Worthy can be a primary receiver, but we’ll keep spreading the ball around

  
Published September 30, 2024 03:30 PM

The Chiefs haven’t confirmed that Rashee Rice tore his ACL yet, but the expectation is that they’re going to be without him for the rest of the season.

With that being the case, the topic of how the Chiefs will fill his shoes came up during head coach Andy Reid’s Zoom call with reporters on Monday. In his opening comments, Reid said that first-round pick Xavier Worthy showed he can “do some nice things as one of the primary receivers” while catching three passes for 73 yards in Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

After Reid said that, he was asked if he thinks a rookie is up to having so much responsibility on his shoulders.

“We’ll see how he does,” Reid said. “We’ve got guys here that have experience of playing in the game. It’s not that he’s the only one, doesn’t have to be the only one. We’ve got a good group of guys there that we can utilize, and we normally spread the ball around and that’s what we’ll continue to strive to do.’'

Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman are the other receivers on the 53-man roster in Kansas City. They will likely look to bolster that group and Worthy’s play will likely play a role in what way they try to do that.