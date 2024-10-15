Andy Reid: Xavier Worthy is a quick learner, which helps in this offense

Through five games, Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy has been a key contributor to the team’s offense.

He leads the Chiefs with four total touchdowns, with two receiving and two rushing. He’s third on the team with 12 receptions and 179 yards. He’s also rushed six times for 42 yards.

As Kansas City comes out of its bye week, Worthy has a chance to expand his role as the season continues.

“I think Xavier’s has done a nice job for us, he does a lot of things there for us,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Monday news conference. “[He plays] a lot of different positions, we have flexibility with him to move him around. He’s a quick learner, which helps in this offense. I’m happy with what we’ve got so far, and I don’t think we’ve tapped that out at all.

“He’ll keep getting better, and that’s exciting.”

Dealing with injuries to Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown, and Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs have had to adjust their offensive personnel early on. But if Worthy can continue emerging, the team should be able to continue winning games.