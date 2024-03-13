Anfernee Jennings agrees to three-year deal with Patriots

The Patriots were 4-13 last season and they set a new course for the franchise by jettisoning Bill Belichick in January, but neither of those developments have stopped them from bringing back a number of players from their 2023 team.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings is among those who will be back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jennings has agreed to a three-year deal with the team. The deal is worth $12 million with a maximum value of $24 million.

Jennings started 14 games last year and had 66 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, edge rusher Josh Uche, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor have all agreed to new deals with the team. The Patriots also used a transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger in another move designed to keep a member of the team in the fold despite the bad results the last time the band was together.