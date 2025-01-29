 Skip navigation
Another Super Bowl Superdome blackout is unlikely

  
Published January 29, 2025 09:48 AM

When the Superdome last hosted the Super Bowl 12 years ago, the game between the 49ers and Ravens was marred by an in-stadium blackout.

Officials in New Orleans have confidence that it won’t happen again.

As explained by Sam Karlin of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the local electric supplier (Entergy) has replaced the equipment that caused the outage during Super Bowl XLVII.

Also, the Superdome has since installed LED lights, which take less time to turn back on if/when there’s an outage.

Entergy has been testing the feedings into the Superdome, and there are two substations that supply power to the building.

Given that it already happened once during a Super Bowl, the powers-that-be are on even greater notice about the importance of making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Unless, of course, the script calls for it.