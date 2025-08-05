 Skip navigation
Anthony Barr, a top-10 pick in 2014, retires

  
Published August 5, 2025 12:06 PM

Linebacker Anthony Barr has retired.

The ninth overall pick in 2014 (who was taken while Aaron Donald was still on the board), Barr became a four-time Pro Bowl.

He spent eight years in Minnesota, before playing for the Cowboys in 2022. He returned to the Vikings in 2023. Barr didn’t play in 2024.

Barr, 33, finishes with 116 regular-season appearances, and 108 starts.

He made it to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. He was a member of the Vikings team that lost to the Eagles in the 2017 NFC Championship.