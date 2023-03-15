 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Nelson set to re-sign with Bucs

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:48 AM
nbc_pft_bestfreeagentsavailable_2300315v2
March 15, 2023 09:39 AM
From Baker Mayfield to Orlando Brown, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which of the free agents who are still available they're keeping a close eye on.

The Buccaneers are parting ways with a number of veteran players this offseason, but edge rusher Anthony Nelson is not set to be part of that group.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Nelson is set to re-sign with the Buccaneers. It is reportedly a two-year deal worth $11 million with another $2 million available via incentives.

Nelson was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he has appeared in every game for Tampa over the last three seasons. He has 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 16 quarterback hits over the last two seasons.

Carl Nassib and Genard Avery are also out of contract for the Bucs, but Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka are set to return on the edge in Tampa.