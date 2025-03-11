 Skip navigation
Anthony Nelson to re-sign with Buccaneers

  
Published March 11, 2025 03:11 PM

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson will continue his career with Tampa Bay.

Nelson has agreed to return to the Buccaneers on a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Nelson, 28, was a Tampa Bay fourth-round pick in 2019 and has spent his time in the NFL with the franchise, playing 92 games with 18 starts.

He’s recorded 18.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and 42 QB hits in his career. In 2024, Nelson finished the season with 40 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and a career-high 13 QB hits.