Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_scheduleindications_240523.jpg
Deep dive of what the 2024 NFL schedule indicates
nbc_pft_reidschedule_240523.jpg
Reid insists Chiefs will ‘play anybody, anywhere’
nbc_pft_treylance_240523.jpg
Why Lance can’t be leverage in Dak negotiations

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Anthony Richardson: Amazing to have a vet like Joe Flacco helping me

  
Published May 23, 2024 09:12 AM

Anthony Richardson isn’t planning to make any major changes to his playing style after last season’s shoulder injury, but the Colts quarterback is open to suggestions about how to improve as he moves into his second season.

Richardson is especially open to hearing what one of his new teammates has to say. The Colts signed Joe Flacco as a free agent to serve as Richardson’s backup and Richardson said that he’s been peppering his older teammate for information as they work together to prepare for the season.

“Man, it’s crazy because Joe was in the NFL when I was in elementary school,’’ Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59.com. “Every time I see him, it’s like, ‘That’s Joe Flacco right there.’ I ask him questions all the time and he’s just laid back. We’re in meeting rooms and he keeps telling me certain things: ‘I would do this. I would do this. But that’s just me.’ I just take it and add it to my bag. It’s amazing just to have a vet like that. It’s Joe Flacco. . . . he played with Ray Lewis and all those guys. I just remember riding on the school bus and they were winning the Super Bowl.’’

Flacco may not be thrilled about the reminders of the size of the age gap between him and the 2023 first-round pick, but his willingness to share what he’s learned since 2008 should help the Colts’ chances of contending this fall.