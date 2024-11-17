Anthony Richardson brings Colts back for 28-27 win over Jets

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson capped his return to the starting lineup with a game-winning touchdown.

Richardson ran for a four-yard score with 46 seconds left in Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium and Kwity Paye sacked Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice to run out the final seconds of a 28-27 Colts victory. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Indianapolis and keeps them in the playoff hunt at 5-6. Getting back to .500 will take beating the Lions at home next Sunday, but Richardson’s play provided some hope they can pull that off.

Richardson ran for another touchdown in the first half and was 20-of-30 for 272 yards and a touchdown through the air. He completed three of those passes for 62 yards on the final drive of the game and the Colts made a number of big plays through the air after weeks of offensive frustration.

Richardson did lose a fumble on a sack by Jamien Sherwood early in the third quarter and the Jets were able to hold Jonathan Taylor in check, but the defense struggled to get off the field in the fourth quarter as the Colts drove 70 yards for touchdowns on their final two possessions.

They also failed to pick up a first down on their first five possessions, so there were issues on both sides of the ball. Aaron Rodgers would throw a couple of touchdowns as the Jets went from 13-0 down to a 24-16 lead, but the Jets had to settle for a field goal in the red zone in the fourth quarter and their final drive was the kind of mess that they’ve put on the field far too often this season.

It’s a bye week for the 3-8 Jets and they’ll return to start playing out the string against the Seahawks in Week 13.