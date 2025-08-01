Anthony Richardson cuts out Skittles: I need to be more of a pro with my eating

Tom Brady attributed his ability to play well into his 40s in part to following a strict diet. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says he has come to realize he needs to do the same.

Richardson said this week that he recognized that the high-sugar diet he was eating was not consistent with his goals on the field, and so he made a change this offseason.

“I had to cut the sweets out, man,” Richardson said, via ESPN. “It’s the candy. I used to be big on Skittles and all that stuff, just eating candy all the time. So, I’ve been just trying to cut out the sugary stuff and hydrate more. I need to be more of a pro when it comes to my eating.”

Richardson said he lost 10 pounds as a result of the effort, and he knows that kind of effort is what it takes to be the best.

“I just feel like the things I was doing last year and the year before, I feel like there was more [to do],” Richardson said. “All the greats, they always do more. They do more than what other people are expecting them to do. After last season, I felt like I needed to do more not only for the team, but for myself. If I want to be a great and I want to be in the Hall of Fame one day, I have to do more. I know I have to go do things that other people won’t do.”

The Colts want to see Richardson look more like a franchise quarterback in every way. At least with his eating, he’s heading in the right direction.