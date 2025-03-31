Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones will split QB1 reps in OTAs

The Colts are planning a quarterback competition this offseason and there won’t be any edges given when it gets rolling this spring.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters at the league meetings in Palm Beach on Monday that Anthony Richardson’s experience in the offense won’t land him any more work in the early stages of offseason workouts. Steichen said that Richardson and free agent addition Daniel Jones will split the starting reps once the team begins organized team activities in the coming weeks.

Steichen did not set any timeline for when he’ll name a starter and the stated hope that the competition will bring out the best in both players suggests that the Colts are going to want to see things play out for a while before making any choices.

April 21 is the first date that teams with returning head coaches can begin the first phase of their offseason workouts. That phase will consist of two weeks of meetings and conditioning work, so it will be May before things get going in earnest on the competition front.