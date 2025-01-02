Anthony Richardson didn’t practice again Thursday

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remained out of practice Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s season even more in question.

Richardson, who said Wednesday he was feeling “way better than last week,” with a back issue that has kept him from practicing since Dec. 20. He also was on the report with a foot injury last week, but the Colts removed that from the practice report this week.

Joe Flacco will start a sixth game this season for the Colts if Richardson can’t play.

Richardson missed two games with an oblique injury earlier this season, and the Colts benched him for two games. He was out of last week’s game with his back issue.

If Richardson doesn’t play this week, he will have missed 17 games with injuries in two seasons. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft missed one game with a concussion as a rookie and the final 12 games after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

He has played 15 career games, completing 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

“It’s a tough league,’’ Richardson said Wednesday, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “You’ve got to be tough to go out there and play through injuries and fight through certain things. I try my best to do so when I can, and when I can’t, that’s just what it is.’’

The rest of the Colts’ report remained the same, too, with cornerback JuJu Brents (knee), wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle), offensive guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) again full participants.