Anthony Richardson “feeling really good” ahead of training camp

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return from last season’s right shoulder injury is one of the big storylines for the team as they head into the 2024 season and he gave a positive update about where things stand with training camp about to start.

Richardson took some time off from throwing as the team’s offseason program came to an end because of soreness in the surgically-repaired shoulder, but said at an event on Thursday that he’s not experiencing any issues at the moment.

“I’m feeling really good,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been doing it all, you know, we’ve got a game coming up soon, so I’ve got to be ready.”

Richardson was asked if he’s been cleared for all activities at training camp and said that “you’ll see next week once I’m slinging that thing again.” However they break him in at the start of camp, the Colts’ goal will be to make sure that Richardson continues slinging the ball for the entire season this time around.