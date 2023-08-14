Anthony Richardson flashed superstar potential in preseason debut

When it comes to rookie quarterbacks playing in the preseason, there’s one primary question to answer. Does he look the part?

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson does.

He has a very strong arm and a lightning-fast release. As noted on Monday’s PFT Live, Richardson’s first-drive interception was a missile delivered flat-footed and falling backward with a flick of the wrist, which came as he rushed in the face of a blitz from a defensive back lined up in the slot.

The Colts will need to give Richard the kind of coaching any young quarterback needs in order to reach his ceiling. Richardon’s ceiling seems to be high. Very high.

Chris Simms sees some Josh Allen in Richardson. But, remember, Josh Allen didn’t become Josh Allen until his third season. For the Colts, who have used a revolving door of veterans since Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired four years ago this month, patience becomes the key.

Because, with patience, there could be quite a payoff. Richardson could become one of the best quarterbacks in the league — perhaps better than the two quarterbacks picked in front of him, Bryce Young of the Panthers and C.J. Stroud of the Texans.