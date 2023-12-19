Anthony Richardson hopes to start throwing next month

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Oct. 24. He said he hopes to finish his rehab early with an eye on throwing a football next month.

“They said 16 weeks after the surgery, but hopefully, I’m trying to push to get [back] before that, but we’ll see,” Richardson said, via TheAthletic.com. “Hopefully, I can throw next month, but if not, whenever that time does come, I know I’m going to rip it.”

Richardson, who was diagnosed with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder after a run against the Titans in Week 5, hit eight weeks post-surgery Tuesday. His recovery is on schedule.

“It’s been up and down for me a little bit,” Richardson said. “I never missed a season in my whole career just playing football, and this is something new for me, a new experience. It’s allowing me to learn more about myself, learn more about the game and learn more about the people that I do have in the building.”

Richardson sought second opinions in hopes of avoiding surgery, but he said doctors agreed it was best for his career long term.

“Although I didn’t want to get the surgery at the time — I wanted to play and I wanted to be there for my team — this was probably the best thing for me and my future and for the team,” Richardson said. “It allows me to come back healthy, 100 percent. I’m looking forward to next season, balling out.”

Richardson finished his rookie season with a 59.5 completion percentage, 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception for an 87.3 passer rating. He ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns.