 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson: I definitely feel a huge jump over last year

  
Published August 5, 2024 09:38 AM

It wasn’t ideal that Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed most of his rookie season with a right shoulder injury, but it might not have hampered his development as much as some may have feared.

While Richardson couldn’t learn on-field lessons, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson “had that opportunity to sit back and watch.” That allowed Richardson to create a “memory bank full of different looks and things we’re going to run in the season.”

It’s a process that Richardson says makes him more comfortable running the offense than he was at this time last year.

“The communication is definitely, has advanced for us. Last year was more so, ‘OK, follow the read, do this,’” Richardson said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “Now it’s like, ‘OK if the defense does this, now I want you to think about this right here.’ Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s just trying to find ways to tweak our offense and get comfortable with each other. But I definitely feel like there’s been a huge jump from last year to this year.”

If all goes according to plan in Indianapolis, Richardson will have a full season to show just how much his command of the offense has grown.