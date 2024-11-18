Anthony Richardson: I was the most relaxed I’ve ever been on Sunday

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson returned to the starting lineup on Sunday and he made a compelling case to remain there in a road win over the Jets.

Richardson helped the Colts to a 13-0 lead and then lead two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter after the Jets had rallied to take a 24-16 lead. The second of those drives ended with him running for a go-ahead touchdown with 46 seconds left to play. The Colts would hold on for a 28-27 win that lifted their record to 5-6 on the season.

Richardson was 20-of-30 for 272 yards and a score to go with two rushing touchdowns and it was his best overall outing of the season. After the game, Richardson said his two-game benching “allowed me to take a step back and just clean up some things that I have to clean up” and it resulted in him feeling more relaxed than he has at any other point in his professional career.

“I wouldn’t say the most prepared or the most confident, just the most relaxed I’ve been,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “There wasn’t really any pressure on me, I was just out there taking it one play at a time. That’s what I kept telling my teammates, one play at a time, and that was probably the biggest thing today.”

Relaxed was a good look for Richardson on Sunday and the Colts will be hoping that it’s a sign of things to come for the 2023 first-round pick.