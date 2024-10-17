Anthony Richardson: I’m able to move better, without any worries

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been on the mend, and it appears he’s on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Richardson has missed the last two games with an oblique injury suffered in the Week 4 matchup with the Steelers but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m able to move better, without any worries,” Richardson told reporters on Wednesday, via transcript from the team. “Just confident in all of the movements, throwing the ball — confident with that. Then just running around out there practicing, I’m confident with all that. So, I’d probably say that’s the biggest difference.

“As of now, I think I’m pretty good,” Richardson later added. “We’re just making sure and hoping that when I am out there competing full-speed at practice, nothing sets me back. So, that’s pretty much the only concerns right there — making sure I’m good throughout the week just running.”

Since he was drafted last year, Richardson has started eight out of a possible 23 games and hasn’t been able to finish three of those contests. He said he’s “not necessarily” feeling pressure to string games together from an availability standpoint.

“We just try to treat every week the same,” Richardson said. “Despite what happened in the previous weeks, we’re just trying to be 1-0 each week. So, I don’t think I’m pressing to try to string any W’s together. I just want to do my part for the team, making sure I’m doing it the best way I can so we can get a dub.”

Richardson has completed 51 percent of his throws so far this season for 654 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 141 yards with a TD.