 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson: I’m working as if I am the Day One starter

  
Published July 30, 2025 04:09 AM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says he’s preparing himself as if he’ll be under center when the season opens against the Dolphins on September 7.

Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job in Indianapolis, and Richardson said he has lofty goals for himself and his team.

“I’ve just got to work as if I am going to be the Day One starter,” Richardson said. “Regardless of what decision they make, I’m still working, trying to improve. They’re going to make the best decision for this team, and that’s what we need. This team wants to win the Super Bowl. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. I’m just working as if I am the starter, and if I don’t get the job, you know, glory to God.”

For his part, Jones said he’s trying not to look any further than the next practice.

“All of our jobs as players is to come out, work and improve every day,” Jones said. “You’re human, you think about where you are and how it’s going, but I’ve got to do the best I can to focus on what’s in front of me.”

Richardson and Jones were both highly drafted quarterbacks who so far have not lived up to expectations. The Colts need one of them to step up and play like a franchise quarterback.