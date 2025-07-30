Anthony Richardson: I’m working as if I am the Day One starter

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson says he’s preparing himself as if he’ll be under center when the season opens against the Dolphins on September 7.

Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job in Indianapolis, and Richardson said he has lofty goals for himself and his team.

“I’ve just got to work as if I am going to be the Day One starter,” Richardson said. “Regardless of what decision they make, I’m still working, trying to improve. They’re going to make the best decision for this team, and that’s what we need. This team wants to win the Super Bowl. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. I’m just working as if I am the starter, and if I don’t get the job, you know, glory to God.”

For his part, Jones said he’s trying not to look any further than the next practice.

“All of our jobs as players is to come out, work and improve every day,” Jones said. “You’re human, you think about where you are and how it’s going, but I’ve got to do the best I can to focus on what’s in front of me.”

Richardson and Jones were both highly drafted quarterbacks who so far have not lived up to expectations. The Colts need one of them to step up and play like a franchise quarterback.