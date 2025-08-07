Anthony Richardson injured in first quarter, replaced by Daniel Jones

Anthony Richardson’s first preseason opportunity to win the starting quarterback job didn’t last long.

On the Colts’ second possession — the seventh offensive play — Richardson was leveled by David Ojabo. The Ravens edge rusher was left unblocked by Tyler Goodson and leveled Richardson from his blindside with 7:33 remaining in the first quarter.

Richardson immediately left the game holding his hand.

The Colts report Richardson has a finger injury and will not return. A still photo shows Richardson’s right pinkie bent awkwardly.

Richardson underwent season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the 2023 season, and he missed two weeks of the Colts’ offseason workouts in June after experiencing soreness in that shoulder.

He is competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

Richardson was scheduled to play a quarter and a half before giving way to Jones on Thursday night, but instead, Richardson remained on the sideline for the Colts’ third series with his pinkie taped to a brace.

He went 2-for-3 for 21 yards in his limited time on the field.

In two seasons as the team’s starter, Richardson has missed 17 games with injuries. He has a career completion percentage of 50.6 percent.