Anthony Richardson throws 60-yard dime to give the Colts the lead

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:35 PM

The Colts went for it on fourth down on their first drive, and Anthony Richardson badly overthrew Adonai Mitchell, giving Houston the ball at its own 46. The Texans converted the good field position into an opening-drive field goal.

But Richardson came right back to show why the Colts used the fourth overall pick in 2023 on him.

Richardson threw a 60-yard dime to Alec Pierce, who was well covered by Derek Stingley Jr. and Jimmie Ward. It completed a three-play, 73-yard drive and gave the Colts a 7-3 lead with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter.

The Texans added a second Ka’imi Fairbairn 50-yard-plus field goal to close the deficit to 7-6 with 1:37 left in the quarter.

The new turf in Indianapolis has been a factor thus far, with both teams having problems keeping their footing. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed a fourth-down pass from his knees after slipping.