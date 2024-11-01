 Skip navigation
Antoine Winfield added to injury report on Friday

  
Published November 1, 2024 04:52 PM

The Buccaneers have added safety Antoine Winfield to their injury report on Friday with a foot issue.

He was officially limited in the session.

Jenna Laine of ESPN noted Winfield was “in good spirits” in the locker room after practice.

Winfield has recorded one pass defensed, a fumble recovery, and 28 total tackles in four games for the Bucs so far in 2024.

Running back Bucky Irving (toe), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle/chest), nose tackle Greg Gaines (calf), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) all remained out of practice on Friday.

Defensive lineman William Gholston (knee) and guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder) remained limited.

Safety Tykee Smith (concussion) was upgraded from limited to full. And long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) remained full.

Playing the Chiefs on Monday night, the Bucs will issue their final injury report of the week on Saturday.