Antoine Winfield Sr. unhappy Budda Baker made the Pro Bowl over his son

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not make the NFC Pro Bowl roster. Cardinals safety Budda Baker did. Winfield’s father isn’t happy about that.

Antoine Winfield Sr., who made three Pro Bowls of his own during a 14-year NFL career, posted on social media that Baker had no business making the Pro Bowl over his son.

“WE DEMAND A RECOUNT,” Winfield Sr. wrote, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “NFL somebody has some explaining to do!!! Aint’ NO WAY in HELL Buddha Baker goes to the ProBowl ahead of My lil man with NO STATS. I know how important ProBowls are on the Resume & it just so happens to be his Contract year. We ain’t going for the Bullshit. Somebody Need to Holla at me.”

Winfield Sr. obviously isn’t an unbiased observer, but he has a point: Winfield Jr. has started all 16 games this season, played 98 percent of the Buccaneers’ defensive snaps, intercepted three passes, forced five fumbles, recovered four fumbles and sacked the quarterback five times.

Baker has started 11 games this season, played 67 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive snaps, recorded zero interceptions, zero forced fumbles, zero fumble recoveries and zero sacks.

Winfield has done more this season than Baker. You don’t have to be Winfield’s father to see that.