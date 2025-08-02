Antonio Gates makes history, becoming Hall of Famer despite not playing college football

Antonio Gates made history Saturday, becoming the first player without playing college football to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gates, 45, will have a bust in Canton forever after 16 seasons with the Chargers, 116 receiving touchdowns, eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods.

After thanking dozens of people who helped him on his journey, Gates shared his story from the hardwood to the football field.

“Out of nowhere, coach Rob Murphy introduced me to a guy named Tim Brewster,” Gates said. “Tim Brewster, at the time, was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Chargers. Tim Brewster saw something in me. He would come and watch me play basketball, but he was confident I’d be an All-Pro tight end in three years.

“Switching sports can be a life-changing experience. The unexpected opportunities are often the most powerful ones, because they can completely redirect your life — if you’re ready to take advantage of the opportunity. To coach Tim Brewster, thank you. And to the late, great Marty Schottenheimer and his family, thank you, because you gave me the opportunity to play tight end in the NFL. Because of you, now NFL teams and scouts will never look at college basketball players the same again.”

Gates spoke to anyone wanting to escape street gangs, violence or drugs. He called himself “living proof” that if you “stay disciplined, stay on the right path, if you’ve got heart, if you hustle and you never stop believing, then anything is possible.”

He ended his 23-minute, 45-second speech offering hope that teamwork and respect can extend beyond the field to make America a better place.

“Football is the ultimate team game, and I didn’t get here alone,” Gates said. “I’m standing here today because of the people who poured into me. What I’ve learned through it all is a kid coming from Detroit to San Diego to LA, had it not been for sports, I probably never would have crossed paths with half of you. That’s why sports is a reminder to us as humans that we are not as divided as people may believe. We are more than just black or white or rich or poor. That’s why it’s important to keep pushing for unity to make this country a better place.”