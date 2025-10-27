 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Antonio Gates, through his business manager, denies involvement in rigged poker games

  
Published October 27, 2025 03:35 PM

On Sunday, Pablo Torre reported that Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game, of the type that sparked last week’s indictment of Hall of Fame NBA player (and current NBA coach) Chauncey Billups and others.

On Monday, Gates issued a statement through his business manager, Denise White.

“Antonio Gates has not been involved nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, assertions to the contrary are false and without merit,” White said. “There will be no further comments on this matter.”

Torre has not retracted or revised his reporting on the matter.

Indeed, Gates has been accused of no wrongdoing by any state or federal authorities.