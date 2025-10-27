Antonio Gates, through his business manager, denies involvement in rigged poker games

On Sunday, Pablo Torre reported that Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game, of the type that sparked last week’s indictment of Hall of Fame NBA player (and current NBA coach) Chauncey Billups and others.

On Monday, Gates issued a statement through his business manager, Denise White.

“Antonio Gates has not been involved nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing, assertions to the contrary are false and without merit,” White said. “There will be no further comments on this matter.”

Torre has not retracted or revised his reporting on the matter.

Indeed, Gates has been accused of no wrongdoing by any state or federal authorities.