Antonio Gibson: Jerod Mayo has a “different vibe” than other head coaches

The Patriots have a new sheriff in town. It’s obvious this isn’t Bill Belichick’s team anymore.

After signing his deal with the Patriots, running back Antonio Gibson pointed out how different new head coach Jerod Mayo is from any coach he has had.

“Definitely a different vibe from a head coach just from the one day I met him. Nothing against [former Commanders coach Ron] Rivera,” Gibson said, via Chris Mason of masslive.com. “[But Mayo] didn’t sound like a coach. It sounded like he was talking to one of the guys. I feel like that’s something that might be a positive thing in the locker room. For him to be able to relate and communicate like that and kind of understanding both sides of it.”

Gibson signed a three-year deal with the Patriots, and Mayo’s presence played into Gibson’s decision.

Gibson, who brought his daughter with him to his signing, said Mayo is a players’ coach and a people person. Mayo showed Gibson, and his daughter, love.

“He showed my daughter a hell of a time,” Gibson said. “Brought her to the office and just treated her with love. I appreciate that for sure, especially the first time meeting him.”

Gibson is coming off a season in which he set career lows for touches (113), total yards (654) and touchdowns (three) on 473 offensive snaps in 16 games. He gets a chance to rejuvenate his career in New England for a coach he already is ready to run through a wall for.