Antonio Gibson TD puts Patriots up 24-17 in fourth quarter

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:26 PM

The Patriots have been the better team for most of Sunday’s game against the Colts and now they have a lead to protect so they can leave Week 13 with a win.

Running back Antonio Gibson scored from 11 yards out and quarterback Drake Maye hit wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for a two-point conversion one snap later. The result is a 24-17 Patriots lead with 8:43 left to play.

The Patriots missed a field goal at the end of the first half and lost their 16-14 halftime lead when the Colts capped their first possession of the third quarter with a field goal. It looked like they’d move back in front, but a pass to tight end Hunter Henry was broken up by linebacker Zaire Franklin and Colts safety Julian Blackmon picked it off in the end zone.

Maye was able to get them back into scoring position, though, and this time the Colts weren’t able to keep them out of the end zone.