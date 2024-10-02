 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce: Davante Adams is rehabbing, rest of us are focused on Denver

  
Published October 2, 2024 01:29 PM

A report that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade on Tuesday was followed by one that said the team is willing to consider moving him, but head coach Antonio Pierce didn’t confirm or deny anything on the trade front Wednesday.

Pierce was asked about Adams’s status with the team at the start of his press conference and declined to discuss anything related to the flurry of reports on Tuesday.

“Davante’s dealing with a hamstring, he’s rehabbing, the rest of us are focused on Denver,” Pierce said.

Pierce was asked specifically about chatter that he liked a social media post about Adams leaving the team and repeated that he’s only focused on the Broncos. Pierce added that he doesn’t believe the situation will be a distraction to the Raiders as they prepare to play this week and that he speaks to Adams “often,” but declined to share anything about the nature of those conversations.