Antonio Pierce: Davante Adams is rehabbing, rest of us are focused on Denver

A report that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade on Tuesday was followed by one that said the team is willing to consider moving him, but head coach Antonio Pierce didn’t confirm or deny anything on the trade front Wednesday.

Pierce was asked about Adams’s status with the team at the start of his press conference and declined to discuss anything related to the flurry of reports on Tuesday.

“Davante’s dealing with a hamstring, he’s rehabbing, the rest of us are focused on Denver,” Pierce said.

Pierce was asked specifically about chatter that he liked a social media post about Adams leaving the team and repeated that he’s only focused on the Broncos. Pierce added that he doesn’t believe the situation will be a distraction to the Raiders as they prepare to play this week and that he speaks to Adams “often,” but declined to share anything about the nature of those conversations.