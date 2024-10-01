 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders would “consider” Davante Adams trade for a package that includes a second-rounder

  
Published October 1, 2024 07:09 PM

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports the Raiders have informed interested teams that they would “consider” trading the three-time All-Pro in return for a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.

Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade.

The Raiders gave the Packers a first- and second-round pick in 2022 to acquire Adams, who has 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games with the Raiders. He missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week with his injury.