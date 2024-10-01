Report: Raiders would “consider” Davante Adams trade for a package that includes a second-rounder

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports the Raiders have informed interested teams that they would “consider” trading the three-time All-Pro in return for a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.

Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade.

The Raiders gave the Packers a first- and second-round pick in 2022 to acquire Adams, who has 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games with the Raiders. He missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week with his injury.