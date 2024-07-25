Antonio Pierce in no rush to choose a QB1, will decide “when it’s obvious”

As the Raiders get training camp going this week, their quarterback competition will be the focus for a team looking to compete in Antonio Pierce’s first full year as head coach.

He said this week that he plans to take his time deciding between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

“When it’s right. When it’s obvious,” Pierce said in his Tuesday press conference on the timeline. “Like, OK, this is like a no brainer. No need to rush it, I mean, but when it’s clear and it’s evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward.”

While O’Connell has had a slight edge entering camp, Minshew and his experience could close it. Pierce said the race hasn’t changed from where the club left things at the end of the offseason program.

“We got some more practices to go at it to be honest with you,” Pierce said. “I don’t think it’s fair to do it. I mean, the offseason, there’s no pads on them, the O-line, D-line the way that’s working out with protection, it’s different. When we get the pads on, I think you get a better feel for it overall. And then also guys are just getting into the system right away, in the spring learning it. So, there could be some days where Aidan would be better then Gardner, and some days Gardner. And then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good, to be honest. So, I think, it’ll take its course while we’re here in Southern California.”

The two quarterbacks also have some edge to them, which is something Pierce likes.

“Both guys got a little swag now,” Pierce said. “That’s kind of cool, right? Aidan didn’t have so much last year, but he’s kind of picked it up. And then with Gardner, just his personality is so unique. So free spirited, but more importantly, a great teammate, he loves to compete, his attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes you can see that there’s a driven player there that’s always been an underdog.

“And that’s a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team and guys feed off of it.”