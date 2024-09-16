Antonio Pierce: Not many teams get picked to lose by 10 points, our guys took it personally

Depending on where you looked, the Raiders were anywhere from 8.5 to 10-point underdogs entering their Week 2 matchup with the Ravens.

But it’s that 10-point threshold that head coach Antonio Pierce apparently used as a motivational tactic with his team.

Clearly, it worked.

“It’s big and a win where we were 10-point underdogs — disrespect in the National Football League,” Pierce said in his postgame press conference. “I’ve been in the game a long time, not many times that teams get picked to lose by 10 points. Our guys took it personally. That was good. We’ve got a lot of clean-up to do tomorrow.”

Derrick Henry’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Ravens a 23-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Las Vegas scored 13 unanswered points to come away with a 26-23 victory.

The Raiders are now 1-1 entering Week 3 and their home opener against the Panthers.

“It’s big. Our crowd has traveled outstanding in the last two weeks — in L.A. and here in Baltimore. They showed up,” Pierce said. “It’s time for us to put on a show back in Vegas at home and take care of home and Raider Nation.

“We’re coming. We’re looking forward to you.”