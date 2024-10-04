 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce on Davante Adams: Tom Telesco will handle that; I’ll handle the grass

  
Published October 4, 2024 03:10 PM

The Raiders presumably are fielding trade offers for Davante Adams, and it’s likely the star receiver has played his final game for the team.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce wouldn’t discuss Adams or anything on the trade front during the coach’s media availability Wednesday. He deflected Friday.

“That’s handled on the third floor [by General Manager Tom Telesco],” Pierce said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’m focused on the Denver Broncos and getting my team ready and prepared to play. . . . I’ll handle the grass; Telesco will handle everything else.”

A report earlier this week indicated the Raiders would “consider” trading the three-time All-Pro in return for a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.

Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively with no guaranteed money remaining.

The Raiders gave the Packers a first- and second-round pick in 2022 to acquire Adams, who has 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games with the Raiders. He missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week with his injury.