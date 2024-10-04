Antonio Pierce on Davante Adams: Tom Telesco will handle that; I’ll handle the grass

The Raiders presumably are fielding trade offers for Davante Adams, and it’s likely the star receiver has played his final game for the team.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce wouldn’t discuss Adams or anything on the trade front during the coach’s media availability Wednesday. He deflected Friday.

“That’s handled on the third floor [by General Manager Tom Telesco],” Pierce said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’m focused on the Denver Broncos and getting my team ready and prepared to play. . . . I’ll handle the grass; Telesco will handle everything else.”

A report earlier this week indicated the Raiders would “consider” trading the three-time All-Pro in return for a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.

Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively with no guaranteed money remaining.

The Raiders gave the Packers a first- and second-round pick in 2022 to acquire Adams, who has 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games with the Raiders. He missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and is considered week to week with his injury.