Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have 'something brewing' after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Antonio Pierce on Davante Adams trade: Next man up, move on

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:01 PM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce vowed to keep his focus on football after wide receiver Davante Adams made a trade request a couple of weeks ago and his message hasn’t changed much in the wake of Tuesday’s trade that sent Adams to the Jets.

Pierce said, via multiple reporters, that it will be business as usual for the Raiders after the trade. Pierce noted that Adams did not play in the team’s last two games, so they are already familiar with heading into games without the wideout.

“Next man up. Move on,” Pierce said.

Jakobi Meyers also missed last Sunday’s game, but Pierce said the wideout will practice on Wednesday. Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, and Tyreik McAllister are the receivers on the 53-man roster in Vegas.