Antonio Pierce: Raiders will pick a starting QB in the next couple days

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was hoping that either Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew would play so well in training camp and the preseason that it was obvious he had earned the starting quarterback job in Las Vegas. But that hasn’t happened.

Pierce acknowledged after Saturday night’s preseason loss to the Cowboys that neither of his quarterbacks had been perfect, but he said it’s about time to name a QB1 and that decision is coming this week.

“We’ve seen enough reps, two games,” Pierce said. “Our guys are not playing in the third preseason game, our starters, so we’ll sleep on it and make a decision within the next couple days.”

Minshew completed 10 of 21 passes for 95 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Cowboys. O’Connell completed 14 of 20 passes for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Pierce said preseason performance will be one element in making his determination, but not the only part of it.

“It’s going to be everything,” Pierce said. “I’m going all the way back to OTAs, minicamp, training camp, two preseason games, there’s going to be a lot of factors, command of the offense, operational part, efficiency, turnovers is huge — taking care of the football is important for our team.”

Pierce said whoever gets the job will not be on a short leash.

“We’re going to make a decision, we’re going to live with it, and we’re going to support whoever that player is going forward,” Pierce said.