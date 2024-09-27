Antonio Pierce says he’ll learn about the character of the Raiders this week

On Sunday, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was critical of his team, saying some of his players made “business decisions” in the loss to the Panthers. Today, Pierce said he’ll learn plenty about his players by how they respond.

Asked what he’s learning about his team this week, Pierce answered with the word, “Character.”

“That’s what we talked about this week, true character comes out through adversity, through hardship,” Pierce said. “You’ve got to always give your best — not that we didn’t — but that’s always going to be at the forefront.”

The Raiders are 1-2 this season, and on Sunday they’re 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Browns. Pierce wants to see his players put a better product on the field than they did against the Panthers.

“It was obviously a good wakeup call,” Pierce said. “Don’t want to have a wakeup call, but it was, and it’s how you respond. So character’s a big word for us this week.”