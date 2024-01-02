Antonio Pierce says he’s built a solid foundation in eight games as interim head coach

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce would like to get the “interim” removed from his title and to coach the team for the 2024 season, and he believes he’s shown real progress with his coaching over the last eight games.

When Josh McDaniels was fired, the Raiders were 3-5. Pierce is 4-4 in his eight games.

“At the end of the day, everything is going to be looked at in wins and losses, and I think that’s fair and that’s what this business is about,” Pierce said. “But I do also think it’s about building the foundation, and I think for the most part, in these eight or nine weeks, it’s been a solid foundation that we’ve built as a team and an organization, that you can look on and say, those are things that went well.”

The Raiders have generally looked more competent under Pierce than they did under McDaniels, and it’s to Pierce’s credit that the team has continued to compete. Whether Raiders owner Mark Davis has been impressed enough to give Pierce the job is something no one other than Davis knows.