Antonio Pierce: We're still evaluating who will start at QB

  
Published October 7, 2024 02:31 PM

If the Raiders are going to make a quarterback switch this week, head coach Antonio Pierce wasn’t ready to say so during his Monday news conference.

After benching Gardner Minshew for Aidan O’Connell late in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, Pierce said that Las Vegas is still evaluating who will be QB1 for the Week 6 matchup against Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, just keep evaluating the film, evaluating everything from scheme, players — everything,” Pierce said. “So, we’re still doing that upstairs, currently.”

Minshew finished the game 12-of-17 for 137 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions — one of which was returned 100 yards by Pat Surtain for a pick six. Pierce did feel like that particular interception was likely deflating for Minshew.

“I think everybody understood and saw that,” Pierce said. “But, you know, he went back out there and I thought there were some opportunities for us to make plays. At that point, we just didn’t. At that [point], offensively, we kind of hit the mud.”

If the Raiders do switch to O’Connell, Pierce didn’t commit to starting him for the rest of the season. But Pierce does know what he’s getting out of the second-year QB whenever he’s on the field.

“That back foot hits the ground, the ball comes out,” Pierce said. “Aiden understands, is a cerebral player, knows where the ball needs to go. So, I’ve seen enough of Aiden and a lot this year — I know what to expect when Aiden gets in the game.”

O’Connell was 10-of-20 passing for 94 yards with a pick on Sunday.