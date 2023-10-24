Appeals officer Derrick Brooks to hear Kareem Jackson’s appeal today

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson appealed his four-game suspension, and, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that NFL/NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks is scheduled to hear the appeal today.

Jackson was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second time this season on Sunday when he hit Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in the head and neck area. His previous ejection came in Week 2 on a hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas.

The league already has fined Jackson $89,670 for four unnecessary roughness penalties this season. He would forfeit $558,889 in salary if the four-game suspension stands.

The Broncos play the Chiefs, Bills, Vikings and Browns in the next four games.