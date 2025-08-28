 Skip navigation
Arch Manning is the top NIL performer in college sports

  
Published August 28, 2025 02:34 PM

As Arch Manning prepares to commence his career as a big-time college football quarterback, he’ll be making big-time money.

As explained by Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star, via Sports Business Journal, Manning has projected earnings of $6.8 million for 2025, making him the most valuable college athlete in the country. That’s $2.5 million more than the second-highest earner, Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

It’s also more money than most pro football players will make this year. If (when) Manning enters the draft pool, he’ll likely be taken high enough to earn plenty more in salary — and he’ll likely make more in sponsorships at the next level.

The situation gives him plenty of options for 2026 and beyond. He recently disputed a prediction by his grandfather, Archie Manning, that Arch will return to Texas in 2026. Which is, if nothing else, a brilliant strategy. Why not use the vague possibility of leaving for the NFL to get even more to stay at Texas for a second season as the starter?

However it plays out, the fact that college football players can make business decisions is both refreshing and long overdue. Hopefully, it’ll stay that way — without the federal government creating artificial barriers to the ability of college athletes to earn maximum value for the skills and abilities.