Argonauts, Chad Kelly settle lawsuit from former employee

  
Published June 5, 2024 11:22 PM

The Toronto Argonauts and quarterback Chad Kelly reportedly have settled the lawsuit that prompted Kelly’s suspension by the CFL.

Via CBC.ca, the case was resolved through mediation.

The former Argonauts employee was a female assistant strength and conditioning coach. She had sought $80,000 from Kelly, $85,714 from the team, and $10,000 in punitive damages. Terms of the settlement were not reported.

Mediation is a non-binding process that has a third party preside over settlement talks. More and more courts require the parties to submit to the effort, which results in a significant number of resolutions.

An investigation prompted by the lawsuit resulted in a minimum suspension of nine games for Kelly. Last month, he withdrew from the team’s training camp.

Kelly, who had stints with the Broncos and Colts, was named the equivalent of the MVP in the CFL last year, leading Toronto to a 16-2 regular-season record. He’s the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.