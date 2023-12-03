Arik Armstead, Fletcher Cox active for 49ers-Eagles

The 49ers and Eagles both had key members of their defensive lines listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game in Philadelphia and both of them are going to be on the field.

Arik Armstead is active for the 49ers and Fletcher Cox will play for the Eagles. Armstead has a foot injury and said during the week that he would play while Cox is dealing with a groin injury.

The Eagles have quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Rashaad Penny, linebacker Zach Cunningham, guard Sua Opeta, and tight end Dallas Goedert on their inactive list.

Quarterback Brandon Allen will be the emergency quarterback the 49ers wish they had the last time they were in Philly. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, linebacker Jalen Graham, tight end Brayden Willis, and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. are also inactive.