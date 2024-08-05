Arik Armstead “getting close” to practicing for Jaguars

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead hasn’t been on the field yet this summer, but it looks like it won’t be too much longer before he’s given the green light to practice.

Armstead played through a torn meniscus in his knee while playing for the 49ers down the stretch last season and had surgery to repair the injury after the Super Bowl. The Jaguars signed Armstead after the 49ers released him in a cap-saving move in March and placed him on the physically unable to perform list to open camp.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Armstead won’t be cleared ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs, but that he doesn’t expect the team will have to make do without the veteran for too much longer.

“Not for the game. But obviously, we’re getting close. We’re getting close,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

The Jaguars hope Armstead will provide an interior threat to go along with edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker this season and a first look at how that partnership will fare could be coming in the near future.