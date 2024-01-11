Arik Armstead returned to 49ers practice Thursday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said early this week that the team hoped to get defensive lineman Arik Armstead back on the practice field this week and that hope was realized on Thursday.

Armstead was on the field for the open portion of practice. The 49ers won’t issue any practice participation reports until next week, but any work Armstead does this week should serve him well in his attempt to return from the foot and ankle injuries that kept him out of the last five games.

Reporters at the open portion of practice noted that safety Ja’Ayir Brown (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion), cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand), and safety George Odum (biceps) were also on the field.

Shanahan said running back Christian McCaffrey would not practice this week due to a calf injury. Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (back), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (quad), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achillles) were also out.