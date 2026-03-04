Lambeau Field was evacuated due to a locker-room fire

Hopefully, Ben Johnson has an alibi.

Via Fox 11 in Green Bay, Lambeau Field was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire in one of the locker rooms.

Sprinklers had activate before firefighters arrived, and most of the blaze had been extinguished. The rest of the fire was quickly neutralized.

A crew from Fox 11 observed the removal of a burned plastic storage bin from the stadium.

The fire remains under investigation. It happened in a third locker room, used neither by the Packers nor by the visiting team, that was built in 2024 at a cost of roughly $5 million.