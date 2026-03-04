 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Lambeau Field was evacuated due to a locker-room fire

  
Published March 4, 2026 12:25 PM

Hopefully, Ben Johnson has an alibi.

Via Fox 11 in Green Bay, Lambeau Field was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire in one of the locker rooms.

Sprinklers had activate before firefighters arrived, and most of the blaze had been extinguished. The rest of the fire was quickly neutralized.

A crew from Fox 11 observed the removal of a burned plastic storage bin from the stadium.

The fire remains under investigation. It happened in a third locker room, used neither by the Packers nor by the visiting team, that was built in 2024 at a cost of roughly $5 million.