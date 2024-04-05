Arik Armstead says Texans tried to trade for him before he landed in Jacksonville

The Texans traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs this week to continue an offseason that’s been devoted to upgrading their roster and their initial plans apparently included a move for a veteran on the other side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead was released by the 49ers last month after declining a pay cut, but he said on his Third and Long podcast that the Texans worked to keep him from hitting the open market before the cut became official.

“The Texans tried to trade for me, didn’t even want me to become a free agent. I thought I was going there. Trade fell through. Boom, I end up hitting free agency,” Armstead said.

Armstead said he heard interest from the Bills and other teams once he became a free agent, but wound up signing with the Jaguars and the Texans will be facing him a couple of times this season rather than deploying him on their own defensive line.