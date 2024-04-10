Arrest warrant issued for Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice for his part in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas last month, WFAA reports. Rice’s attorney acknowledged last week that his client was driving the Lamborghini SUV, which allegedly was racing a Corvette leased in Rice’s name.

Rice, 23, faces six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, according to the arrest warrant obtained by WFAA.

All of the charges are felonies.

Theodore Knox, the driver of the Corvette, faces the same charges as Rice. A Teddy Knox is listed as a cornerback on SMU’s football team, which is where Rice played collegiately.

The Dallas Police Department allows suspects a day to turn themselves in before sending officers to carry out the arrest warrant, per WFAA.

The luxury cars linked to Rice were speeding on North Central Expressway on March 30 when both cars lost control. Four other cars were involved in the crash.

All six occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette fled the scene, leaving multiple victims behind without exchanging information or insurance, according to the police report.

Marijuana was found in both cars, as well as credit cards, a $16,500 check, a diamond chain and the playbook for the Chiefs.

Two crash victims were transported to the hospital.

Rice posted a statement on his Instagram four days after the wreck, saying he is cooperating with the investigation.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted.”

He is subject to NFL discipline for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.