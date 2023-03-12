 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arrival of D.J. Moore could complicate Bears’ relationship with Chase Claypool

  
Published March 12, 2023 10:23 AM
nbc_pk_bearstradepick_230310
March 10, 2023 06:34 PM
Peter King reacts to the Chicago Bears trading the 2023 No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for four draft picks and, maybe more importantly, and talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Fields.

The Steelers traded receiver Chase Claypool in lieu of giving him the contract he surely will be expecting, possibly before the 2023 season begins. Now that the Bears, who acquired Claypool for a second-round pick, have added receiver D.J. Moore in the trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with the Panthers, the relationship with Claypool could become complicated.

Moore’s contract averages more than $20 million per year. He’ll make slightly more than that in 2023. Next year, his pay dips to $17 million. In 2025, he’ll make just over $16 million.

Given the cash flow in the final two years of the contract, Moore may be looking for a new contract after the coming season. Claypool quite possibly is looking for one now.

With the receiver market sent haywire last year and given the ongoing growth of the salary cap, what will Claypool want? What will he get? This could be Chicago’s final year under the Justin Fields rookie contract, although a long-term deal likely would carry manageable cap numbers in the early years.

The question from the standpoint of overall roster construction becomes the amount of money that will be invested in the receiver position. Will they pay Claypool now, and then face potentially having to pay Moore later (or sooner)? Will they eventually have $50 million in cap space devoted to the top two positions on the receiver depth chart?

Or maybe Claypool will get hot-potato’d to a new team, with the Bears recovering a draft pick for a player that can’t or won’t pay what he wants. Or maybe they’ll keep him for 2023, and let him walk away in free agency.

It’s currently unclear what the arrival of Moore means to Claypool. But it surely means something, even if what it means is that the Bears will be investing a lot of future cash and cap space in the wideout position, years before they become a team that plays indoors.