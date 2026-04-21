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Art Rooney II: Aaron Rodgers told us his time frame on decision, I think we’ll know soon.

  
Published April 21, 2026 04:17 PM

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said last month that he expected to know quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s plans for the 2026 season by the start of the draft, but all indications out of Pittsburgh this week have been that Rodgers will be taking a little longer before making up his mind.

On Tuesday, Rooney confirmed that Rodgers has not informed the team of his decision about playing this year and declined to offer any details about when a final answer might be coming beyond saying that it was “warm” to say that the team would expect to have more clarity by the time OTAs start on May 18.

“I wish I could tell you we’re at the end of the discussion, but we’re still talking to Aaron and he’s still deciding what he wants to do,” Rooney said on WDVE. “I think we’re close. He’s kind of told us his time frame and what he’s going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. I think we’ll have an answer soon, let’s put it that way.”

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think it will take long for Rodgers to be up to speed if he does decide to play. Until then, it will be Will Howard and Mason Rudolph at quarterback during Pittsburgh’s offseason program.