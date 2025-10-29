Arthur Blank donates $2.5 million to Hurricane Melissa relief

Hurricane Melissa recently struck Jamaica. The damage from the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest ever recorded, was devastating.

Wind speeds reached 185 miles per hour.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, via the Associated Press. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has mobilized in an effort to assist with the challenge of assisting the 2.8 million residents of Jamaica. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has made an initial grant of $1.5 million to support the efforts of World Central Kitchen an $1 million to Team Rubicon.

“Jamaica and the Caribbean hold a special place in my heart, filled with meaningful family memories,” Blank said. “The impact of Hurricane Melissa is profound, but so is the resilience of people in this region. We’re humbled to support Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen with an initial grant to help address immediate needs in the community with disaster relief and nourishing meals. While the road ahead will be long, our hearts are with those affected, and we hope our support brings comfort and strength along the way.”

In situations like this, private contributions become critical. There are several groups raising funds for the effort, including CARE, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Project Hope,